Dustin John Palm, 32, of Rockford was sentenced on Sept. 20 for felony burglary in the second degree to 24 months prison. Sentenced for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to one year and one day prison, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony burglary in the first degree to 33 months prison, concurrent.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments