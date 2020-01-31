Hagen, James Robert, 24, of Albertville, sentenced Dec. 19 for Misdemeanor Assault in the Fifth Degree to 90 days jail, pay $300 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, follow recommendations from anger management program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

