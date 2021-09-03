Andrew Roy Olson, 32, of Hanover was sentenced on Aug. 25 for gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, including treatment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

