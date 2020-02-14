Mendoza Alavcon, Luis Martin, 30, of Rockford, sentenced Jan. 31 for Felony Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Fourth Degree to a stay of imposition for 10 years on conditions of probation, serve 194 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, obtain permission before leaving the state, register as a predatory offender, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

