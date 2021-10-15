Joseph Michael Rush, 44, of St. Michael was sentenced on Sept. 20 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments