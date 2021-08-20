Diego Jacob Hogan, 36, of Rogers was sentenced on Aug. 3 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 345 days, $2,100 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 20 days jail, pay $900 fine plus surcharges, serve 70 days on electronic home monitoring, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

Shane Allen Saarela, 39, of Hamel was sentenced on Aug. 10 for probation violations for felony aid and abet theft to seven days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for felony criminal damage to property in the first degree to seven days jail, concurrent.

