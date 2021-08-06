Charles Joseph Maeyaert, 49, of Albertville was sentenced on July 27 for gross misdemeanor theft and gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, attend a support group, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve up to 30 days on electronic home monitoring, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle or property, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation to two days jail.
Michael Richard Stine, 29, of Albertville was sentenced on July 26 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, serve 27 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
