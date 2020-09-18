Sentencings
Carl William Anderson, 37, of St. Michael, sentenced Sept. 4 for felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree to 144 months prison, provide DNA sample, register as a sex offender. Sentenced for felony criminal sexual conduct in the second degree to 150 months prison, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Dustene Dawn Barrett, 75, of St. Michael, sentenced Sept. 9 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 87 days stayed for six months on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Robert James Fast, 50, of Buffalo, sentenced Aug. 31 for gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, obtain permission before leaving the state, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, continue with counseling and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree to 90 days jail, $15 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Antonio Raque Lorenzo, 46, of St. Michael, sentenced Sept. 9 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to a stay of imposition for three years on conditions of probation, serve 62 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Richard Charles Sawdey, 38, of Hanover, sentenced Sept. 4 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to a stay of imposition on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendation, undergo therapy and follow all conditions, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, serve two days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
