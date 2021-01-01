Sentencings for the week of Dec. 21
Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 33, of Rockford, was sentenced on Dec. 16 for felony stalking to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, have no contact with victim, complete a domestic abuse program, provide a DNA sample, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
