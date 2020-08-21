Sentencings
Sokolowski, Thomas Edward, age 70, of St. Michael, sentenced on Aug. 13 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to a stay of imposition for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, attend an Awareness Panel, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
