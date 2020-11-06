Nicholas Jorda Hustoft, 28, of St. Michael was sentenced Oct. 21 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve eight days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
