Nicholas Jorda Hustoft, 28, of St. Michael was sentenced Oct. 21 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 363 days, $2,600 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $400 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, serve 20 days on electronic home monitoring, serve eight days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

