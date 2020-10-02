Sentencings
Jessie Lee Collins, 36, of Rockford was sentenced Sept. 23 for misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer to 90 days jail, $50 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Tyler Dee Jacobson, 31, of Rockford was sentenced Sept. 24 for probation violations for possession of ammo/any firearm with previous felony conviction to 10 days jail.
Benjamin Walter Jorgenson, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Sept. 22 for misdemeanor giving false information to a peace officer to 90 days jail.
