Trista Victoria LaFrance, 40, of Albertville, was sentenced on Feb. 25 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 6 days jail.
Joshua Ward, 35, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Feb. 26 for misdemeanor violation of a no contact order to 90 days jail. The charge of misdemeanor domestic assault was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.