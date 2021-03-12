Trista Victoria LaFrance, 40, of Albertville, was sentenced on Feb. 25 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 6 days jail.

Joshua Ward, 35, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Feb. 26 for misdemeanor violation of a no contact order to 90 days jail. The charge of misdemeanor domestic assault was dismissed.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments