Sentencings
Randy Melvin Cuka, 31, of St. Michael, sentenced on Aug. 13 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $700 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, undergo an anger management assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Calvin Thomas Portz, 22, of Delano, sentenced on Aug. 18 for felony assault in the third degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 34 days jail, pay $75 public defender co-payment, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for misdemeanor violation of a no contact order 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 56 days, $1,000 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 34 days, concurrent, follow above conditions.
Charles Joseph Sundberg, 44, of Delano, sentenced on Aug. 18 for misdemeanor driving after cancellation to two days jail, $100 fine.
