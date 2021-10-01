Daniel Jonathan Miller, 31, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Sept. 21 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault to 365 days jail; 335 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $85 surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete a domestic abuse batterer’s intervention program and follow all recommendations, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

