Kevin Neil Amlee, 34, of Albertville, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 8, for misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 2 days jail, pay $1,000 fine plus surcharges, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Daniel Thomas Madden, 26, of Rogers, was sentenced on Friday, June 11, for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 90 days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 90 days jail, concurrent. Sentenced for probation violations for felony aid and abet burglary in the third degree to 90 days jail, concurrent.
Christian Harris Smith, 42, of Albertville, sentenced on Friday, June 11, for gross misdemeanor drivers’ licenses-display or represent as one’s own any DL or MN ID issued to another to 214 days jail.
