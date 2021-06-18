Daniel Jonathan Miller, 31, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 8, for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI to 365 days jail, $500 fine; 325 days stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 40 day jail, pay $500 fine plus surcharges, serve 50 days on electronic home monitoring, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

