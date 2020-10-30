Alexander Owen Land, 22, of Albertville, sentenced on Oct. 20 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 84 days, $800 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve 6 days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use of controlled substances, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

Brian Stanley Rath, 39, of St. Michael, sentenced on Oct. 20 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 89 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve one day jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, have no same or similar violations.

Duston Leon Swanson, 37, of Rockford, sentenced on Oct. 20 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 88 days, $900 stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level I driving program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

