Sentencings
Charles Arnold Euerle, 56, of Delano, on Aug. 24 the charge of Misdemeanor violation of an order for protection was dismissed.
Jenna Marie Farhat, 26, of Dayton, sentenced Aug. 26 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $85 surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, complete chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Christopher Douglas Noetzelman, 37, of Albertville, sentenced Aug. 21 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 87 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
Loretta Jean Puhl, 62, of Otsego, sentenced Aug. 25 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $1,000 fine; 87 days, $800 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, attend Awareness Panel for Impaired Drivers, complete a Level I driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jessika Ann Rhode, 39, of Delano, sentenced Aug. 25 for gross misdemeanor refusal to submit to testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 335 days, $2,950 stayed for three years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.