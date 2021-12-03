Nicole Caprice Anderson, 55, of St. Michael, sentenced on Nov. 18 for gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud to 365 days jail; 365 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, pay $85 surcharges, pay restitution, complete 80 hours community work service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

