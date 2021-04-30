Elias Bresin, 38, of St. Michael, sentenced on Wednesday, April 21, for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to eight days jail. Sentenced for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to eight days jail, concurrent.

Scott Tolifson, 36, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Wednesday, April 21, for gross misdemeanor third degree refusal to submit to testing to 365 days jail, $3,000 fine; 361 days, $2,700 stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, comply with Ignition Interlock Program, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

