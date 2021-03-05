Elias James Bresin, 37, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Feb. 18 for felony controlled substance crime in the third degree to a stay of execution for ten years on conditions of probation, serve 90 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, cooperate with search of person, residence, vehicle, workplace and property, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations. Sentenced for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 30 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, follow above conditions.

Tags

Load comments