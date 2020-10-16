Sentencings
Sean Michael St. Denis, 36, of St. Michael, sentenced Sept. 28 for misdemeanor careless driving to 90 days jail, $200 fine; 90 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, have no same or similar violations.
Todd Edward Songstad, 52, of St. Michael, sentenced Oct. 5 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, serve eight days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
