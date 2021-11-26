Nathan Christopher Mabin, 25, of Rogers, was sentenced on Nov. 12 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to probable cause testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

