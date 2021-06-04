David Allen Miller, Jr., 42, of St. Michael, sentenced on May 12 for gross misdemeanor violation of an Order for Protection to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 359 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve six days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, remain medically compliant, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no contact with victim, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, serve 4 days on home detention, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Roger James Hill, 41, of Rockford, sentenced on May 19 for gross misdemeanor DWI to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 362 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete a Level II driving program and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Sarah Michelle Melbostad, 41, of Hanover, sentenced on May 19 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, $200 fine; 363 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $200 fine plus surcharges, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, undergo therapy and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, serve 15 days on electronic home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Maurice Antoine Watkins, 45, of St. Michael, sentenced on May 19 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct to 90 days jail, $100 fine; 88 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, have no contact with victim, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.