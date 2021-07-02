John Craig Elletson, 44, of Rockford, was sentenced on June 15 for probation violations for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 45 days jail.
Benjamin Wayne Thielke, 33, of Rockford, was sentenced on June 16 for probation violations for felony stalking to five days jail.
Renee Judith Stine, 59, of St. Michael, was sentenced on June 22 for misdemeanor fourth degree DWI to 90 days jail, $300 fine; 87 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, submit to probable cause testing, have no same or similar violations.
