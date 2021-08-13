Paula Michelle Landry, 36, of Albertville was sentenced on July 20 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault to 365 days jail, $300 fine; 361 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, complete the Wright County Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, remain medically compliant, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, abide by any outstanding order for protection/harassment order/no contact order, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

