Sentencings
Lindsay Ann Kokales, 34, of Montrose, sentenced Sept. 15 for felony controlled substance crime in the second degree to a stay of imposition for 10 years on conditions of probation, serve 29 days jail, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training and follow all recommendations, undergo chemical dependency treatment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Matthew Gregory Lepowsky, 37, of Monticello, sentenced Sept. 15 for probation violations for three counts of felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to 30 days jail.
Joel Allen Peterson, 39, of Otsego, sentenced Sept. 15 for felony first degree DWI to a stay of execution for seven years on conditions of probation, serve three days jail, complete Intensive Supervision Program and follow all recommendations, attend a support group and verify attendance, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, stay out of establishments where alcohol is primary means of business, provide DNA sample, serve 7 days sentence to service, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
