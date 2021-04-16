Shado Don Brynestad, 39, of Rockford, was sentenced on Monday, April 5, for felony controlled substance crime in the fifth degree to a stay of execution for five years on conditions of probation, serve two days jail, pay $300 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, do not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skills training, serve 45 days on electric home monitoring, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.
Jason Horton Chea, 24, of St. Michael, was sentenced on Tuesday, April 6, for probation violations for felony simple robbery to 30 days jail.
