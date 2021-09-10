Kiel Benjamin Templeton, 37, of Rockford, was sentenced on Sept. 1 for felony receiving stolen property to a stay of imposition for five years on conditions of probation, serve 60 days jail, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons, not register to vote or vote until discharged from probation, obtain permission before leaving the state, undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and follow all recommendations, submit to random testing, complete cognitive skill training, pay restitution, maintain contact with probation agent and have no same or similar violations.

