Sentencings for the week of Nov. 30
Mark Andrew Boedigheimer, 54 of St. Michael, was sentenced on Nov. 13 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 65 days in jail, a $3,000 fine and other conditions of probation.
Steven Richard Essert, 61 of Rockford, was sentenced on Nov. 17 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 65 days in jail, a $400 fine and other conditions of probation.
Christopher Lee Adams, 44 of Albertville, was sentenced on Nov. 18 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days in jail, a $3,000 fine and other conditions of probation.
Chad Allan Brink, 49 of Hanover, was sentenced on Nov. 25 for misdemeanor dangerous weapons recklessly handle to 90 days in jail and other conditions of probation.
William Phillip Tadych, 38 of St. Michael, was sentenced on Nov. 30 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI to 365 days jail, a $500 fine and other conditions of probation.
Troy Thomas Hampton, 48 of St. Michael, was sentenced on Dec. 2 for misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree to 90 days jail, a $1,000 fine and other conditions of probation.
