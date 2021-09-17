Justin Grant Evans, 45, of Rogers was sentenced on Sept. 8 for three counts of felony burglary in the third degree to 29 months prison, pay restitution.

Julie Ann Koerner, 42, of Corcoran was sentenced on Sept. 8 for gross misdemeanor theft to 365 days jail, $50 fine; 329 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 36 days jail, pay $50 fine plus surcharges, provide DNA sample, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, pay restitution, have no contact with victim, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

