Lindahl, Tyler James, 19, of St. Michael, sentenced Feb. 11 for Misdemeanor Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing to 90 days jail, $15 fine; 86 days stayed for one year on conditions of probation, serve four days jail, pay $15 fine plus surcharges, have no same or similar violations.
