Buscher, Thomas Lee, 64, of St. Michael, sentenced Feb. 19 for Gross Misdemeanor Third Degree DWI to 365 days jail, $100 fine; 348 days stayed for two years on conditions of probation, serve 17 days jail, pay $100 fine plus surcharges, undergo a chemical dependency assessment and follow all recommendations, undergo a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, submit to random testing, maintain contact with probation agent, have no same or similar violations.

