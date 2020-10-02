Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Sept. 28. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 17
In 6200 block of County Road 11, caller reported that a gas line break still was blowing. Loretto Fire Department responded, found the gas line was not a main line and pinched the line. The caller’s residence was checked for natural gas, and none was detected. CenterPoint was notified of the gas line break.
Friday, Sept. 18
Vehicle crash at Highway 12, Nelson Road. Vehicle number one was eastbound on Highway 12 approaching Nelson Road. Driver stated the sun was in his eyes. He did not see the slowed/stopped traffic until just before the crash. His vehicle collided with vehicle number two at highway speed causing vehicle number two to collide with vehicle number three that was slowed/stopped. Driver of vehicle number one was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Sunday, Sept. 20
At 2:08 p.m. in 2000 block County Road 90, caller reported two month old having breathing trouble and turning blue. When officer arrived, patient was lethargic and pale. Officer gave supplemental oxygen and stimulation until North Ambulance arrived, took over treatment and transported patient to Children’s Hospital.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
At 1:19 a.m., in 6500 block of Fogelman Road, caller reported that a woman was on their front doorstep asking for help. Officer found the woman was across the street at another residence’s doorstep and was extremely intoxicated. While officer was speaking to her, a male was seen and heard looking for her. He admitted they were friends, they’d both been drinking and she’d wandered away from his residence. The 18 year old female from Chanhassen provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in a .243 reading. A family member was unable to be contacted, so she was transported to West Health emergency room in Plymouth.
At 3:21 p.m., in 6700 block Fogelman Road, a male was observed standing in the driveway of a house for sale. He appeared to be loitering and his vehicle was parked 50 yards away on the shoulder of the road with a cracked windshield. Officer contacted the male who admitted he was taking aerial photos with a drone for the realtor.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
At 6:38 p.m., in 5600 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, caller reported that a male had consumed numerous pain killers and alcohol. Officers convinced him to go to the hospital. He was transported by ambulance to North Memorial.
Single vehicle crash at 7:06 p.m., at County Road 90/Marsh Point Road. The driver was seen getting out of his car and into another one and leaving the scene. The registered owner of the crashed vehicle was located at his residence a short distance from the scene. A 63-year-old male from Independence was arrested and transported to the police department. He registered a .15 breath alcohol concentration in a breath test, was booked for fourth degree DWI and released.
