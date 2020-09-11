Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Sept. 4. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Aug. 27
At Highway 12/County Road 92N, WHPS received complaint that a truck with a flat tire was pulling two hay trailers. Officer located the driver, who knew that he his truck had blown a tire. There was no safe place to pull over on Highway 12. He continued and made it home.
Friday, Aug. 28
At 11:29 a.m. at Vinland Center in 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, Vinland Center reported that a male client was having heart issues. North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital.
At 8:39 p.m. in 800 block of County Road 92N, officer stopped vehicle for speeding. The driver, a 27-year-old male from Ramsey, provided a preliminary breath sample, which resulted in a reading of a .09 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested for fourth degree DWI and released to a responsible person.
Saturday, Aug. 29
At 12:23 p.m. at County Roads 11 and 92N, motorcyclist admitted to running through the stop sign at County Road 11/Countyline Road because other motorcyclists were stopping traffic. Officer warned the rider about running through the stop sign. Officer requested that the group organizer to call him. In the future the organizer should contact the police and inform them of the run for possible assistance. After the stop, WHPS received a second complaint about motorcyclist not stopping at stop sign.
Sunday, Aug. 30
In 3000 block of Lake Sarah Road, female fell off her horse and was in extreme pain from below her knee to her ankle. Delano Fire Rescue assisted with splinting the ankle. Ridgeview Ambulance transported her the hospital.
Monday, Aug. 31
At 3:16 p.m. in 7900 block of Highway 12, officer observed a juvenile walking west on the shoulder of Highway 12 while carrying a skateboard. A 15-year-old male from Maple Plain was walking to Coborn’s to get medication for his grandma. Officer gave him a ride to Coborn’s. He stated he could get a friend to give him a ride back home.
In 7800 block of County Road 6, officer observed heavy smoke coming from a burn barrel in a back yard, and no one was nearby. Officer contacted the homeowner who advised that he continues to check on the burn. Homeowner was warned verbally for burning prohibited materials and for leaving the burn unattended.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
At Vinland Center, 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, staff reported that a male was threatening others. Upon officer arrival, the male was calm. He stated that he feels anxious when he does not get a shot. North Memorial EMS transported him to the hospital.
At County Road 92/ Egret, vehicle pulling a horse trailer ran out of fuel and pulled into a driveway. Officer assisted in re-fueling the vehicle and provided traffic control so the vehicle could back out onto County Road 92.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.