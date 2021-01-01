Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 10. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Dec. 12
In 1400 block of County Road 90, report of theft over the weekend from two vehicles parked behind a closed business. No damage to the vehicles was observed. Several items were taken. Business video cameras are being viewed for identifying suspect vehicle and person observed on their cameras.
In 4200 block of Woodhill Drive, report of violations of a no contact order and order for protection. Case is under investigations for charges.
Sunday, Dec 13
At 2:36 p.m. Female was depressed, threatened to kill herself, took a knife and locked herself in the bathroom. Officer convinced the female to exit the bathroom. Female stated she was depressed, dealing with multiple family issues, and wanted to speak with someone. North Memorial EMS transported her to the hospital.
In 1400 block of County Road 90, business reported theft of a catalytic converter off of work van. Estimated loss is $400. Business security camera videos were submitted to investigator for identifying suspect vehicle and person.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Vehicle crash at Highway 12/Nelson Road. Driver of vehicle number two stated he was looking down and playing with his radio. His vehicle collided with the rear of vehicle number one, which was slowing down for traffic. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Vehicle number two driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
In 400 block of County Road 92, victims reported Internet fraud. They were targeted by a malicious web banner indicating their Amazon account was hacked. A computer viewing app was downloaded that gave the suspect computer mirroring access to their home computer. If asked, do not download programs that allow a person from another location access to your computer unless you know and can confirm the person or business. Case is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.