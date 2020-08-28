Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 24. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Aug. 14
At 11:37 a.m. in 1400 block of Nelson Road, caller reported that a van and trailer were left on her property. Officer found that the trailer had been stolen from a church in Fridley. The church surveillance video showed a male hooking up the church trailer to a van and driving off. The male was identified as 50 year old male from Delano. He was located at 11:18 p.m., arrested for theft and receiving stolen property and transported to Hennepin County Jail.
Sunday, Aug. 16
At 1:18 a.m. at County Roads 92N and 11, BMW was observed traveling at high rate of speed. Vehicle did not stop at the County Road 11 stop sign. Officer contacted the driver, a 29 year old male from Willmar. Officer detected an odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle. A preliminary breath test resulted in a .13 reading. Driver was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for third degree DWI, fifth degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation.
In 3300 block of Lake Haughey Road, property owner reported that someone ripped a power supply cord out of a bird guard speaker. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Aug. 17
In 5200 block of Independence Street, business owner of Superior Outdoor Services reported that an enclosed trailer was stolen along with two Exmark riding lawn mowers and one Exmark push mower that were inside. Thefts were entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
At 6:47 p.m. in 8400 block of Hitsman Lane, Independence. Report that shots were heard in the area. Caller was fine with the shooting right then but not at night due to post traumatic stress syndrome.
