Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated July 16. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, July 8
In 5000 block of Perkinsville Road, a wallet was found in a lawn while a resident was mowing. Resident turned wallet over to the police. Owner was contacted to pick it up.
Sunday, July 11
In 200 block of County Road 92, report that a vehicle was parked for five days in a business parking lot and had a spent shotgun casing on the hood that previously was not there. Vehicle owner, 64-year-old male from Hanover, was contacted. He did not know anything about the shotgun shell. Owner would remove his vehicle. No reason was given for leaving the vehicle for five days.
At Perkinsville Road/County Road 19, vehicle driver/father pulled over to the side of the road and called 911 for his 3½ year old who was having an allergic reaction and difficulty breathing. Officer and Maple Plain Fire Department administered care. North Memorial EMS arrived and took over care.
Monday, July 12
At County Road 92, caller reported losing a rectangular silver guitar suitcase containing guitar pedals, Plexiglas/foam for an amplifier and a heavy-duty lock. The caller believes the items fell out of the trailer along County Road 92N or when he turned onto Highway 55. His wife searched the ditches but only his cap was found.
Tuesday, July 13
In 6000 block of County Road 6, officer responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries. Vehicle number one was stopped in traffic when it was rear-ended by vehicle number two. Driver of vehicle number two was traveling eastbound on County Road 6 when one of her children in the back seat threw a shoe at her, which distracted her. The distraction caused her to rear-end vehicle number one. Damage to both vehicles was in excess of $1,000. Driver of vehicle number two was cited for following too closely.
In 5200 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, a resident reported being contacted by the State of Minnesota Unemployment regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name. He was provided information on how to check his credit.
In 600 block of Nelson Road, report that a male was down on his garage floor and needed help getting up. Officer assisted the male’s wife in getting him up and into his vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, July 14
In 7500 block of Pioneer Creek Road, police and Maple Plain Fire Department responded to report of a tree fire. They observed a smoldering branch near the top of the tree. Due to the close proximity of the branch to the power lines, water could not be used to put out the fire. Xcel Energy was notified to assess the problem. The homeowner was advised to call back if the fire were to spread, but it was not expected to.
Thursday, July 15
At 3:46 a.m. in 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, officer was dispatched to a reported allergic reaction. A 43-year-old male from Isanti said a guy few doors down from him has scabies, has been itching all over his body all day and wants to get checked out. North Memorial arrived on scene and transported the male.
In 6200 block of Highway 12, report that catalytic converters were stolen from several vehicles. Security camera video is being reviewed, and case is under investigation.
In 6200 block of Highway 12, employee started his work truck, and it sounded like a hot rod. He crawled under the truck and noticed that the catalytic converter was cut from the 2021 Ford F550. Security camera video is being reviewed, and case is under investigation.
