Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Sunday, Sept. 13
At 3:10 a.m. a female, naked and wrapped in a blanket, stopped at the back door of the police department. The female was not making sense, felt she been poisoned with arsenic and meth and said her house was booby-trapped. Allina Ambulance EMS arrived and transported her to the hospital.
Monday, Sept. 14
At 6:14 a.m. in 2000 block of Budd St., an officer responded to report that a patient was in a lot of pain after consuming a large quantity of powdered caffeine. Maple Plain Fire Department provided oxygen until North Memorial EMS arrived and took over patient care. Patient’s condition continued to deteriorate, and she was transported to the hospital in the ambulance.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
In 3300 block of Lake Haughey Road, resident reported that she was a victim of an online fraud. She was browsing Amazon.com when she was redirected to unlock her account. Subsequently she was connected by phone to her TCF bank. Resident had secured her accounts. Following the contact by phone, she believed the incident to be a scam and went to her TCF bank to report the activity. She learned that it was in fact a phishing scam. TCF Bank and resident are working together disputing a fraudulent charge that was pending on her account.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
At Highway 12/County Road 92N, caller reported that he was having a garage sale and his very nice, expensive garage sale signs were missing from the intersection. The signs had been set on the road right of way and the Minnesota Department of Transportation had picked up his signs. Caller was going to call MNDOT to retrieve his signs.
