Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated July 2. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, June 24
At County Road 92/Egret, Highway 12, officer and Maple Plain Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire. Flames and smoke were coming from the engine. Maple Plain Fire Department extinguished the fire. Driver denied any injury and was the only occupant. Vehicle was towed from the scene.
Saturday, June 26
At 6:31 p.m. at County Roads 83 and 6, vehicle was observed crossing the centerline and traveling into oncoming traffic. A 23-year-old female driver from Plymouth stated that she was arguing with a male passenger, and this caused her driving conduct. She provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in a .27 breath alcohol concentration. She was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail on charges of second degree DWI and domestic abuse no contact order.
Sunday, June 27
At 1:35 a.m. In 8800 block of County Road 11, officer assisted driver of a stalled vehicle. Driver stated the car just died and possibly had an alternator issue. Passenger’s dad responded and jumped started the car.
In 300 block of County Road 110, officer assisted motorist with changing a flat tire.
Monday, June 28
In 2200 block of Fieldstone Place, driver managed to get the passenger door wedged open, but she needed a longer tool to unlock the door and retrieve her keys. Officer assisted with his pink panther tool and unlocked the door.
Wednesday, June 30
At 6:21 a.m. in 2700 block of County Line Road, caller reported that a suspicious vehicle with wood next to it was parked and partially blocking the roadway. Officer found vehicle occupied by four people who were sleeping inside. In the roadway were several blocks/pieces of wood burned in a campfire along with a bunch of trash. The occupants -- a male and female from Rockford, a male from Minneapolis and a juvenile female from Big Lake -- realized it was a bad decision to sleep in the car because the campground was full. The 19-year-old driver from Rockford was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and open bottle. All occupants cleaned up trash and wood from the area.
At County Roads 110N and 6, driver reported that she was on her way to work in the morning, when she felt what she thought was a bump on her vehicle bumper, but she was not sure. Driver noted the license plate of the vehicle that was directly behind her. Driver continued on, arrived at work and noticed a small dent and small scratch in her bumper.
