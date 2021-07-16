Tuesday, July 6

At Town Line Road/Highway 55, officer responded to report that a wooden crate of used fireworks had started on fire. Loretto Fire Department extinguished the fire. There was no damage to property, no witnesses and no evidence. Public Works was advised to pick up the burned wood.

Wednesday, July 7

At County Road 90/Highway 12, officers were dispatched for report of a vehicle that drove through the construction zone at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost struck construction workers and ran a red light at County Road 92S and Highway 12. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was found to be having a mental/ medical issue. He was transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, and his vehicle was towed.

In 2000 block of County Road 92, a three-year-old boy was reported to have been missing for 45 to 60 minutes. When police arrived, they asked the parent to re-check the house. The boy was found asleep in a room in the basement.

