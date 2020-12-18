Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 14. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Dec. 4
In 2000 block of Nelson Road, officer responded to a report that a person had fainted. Delano Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded and rendered care to the patient.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
At Copeland Road/County Road 6, a call was received about a male who unconscious in a white pickup truck. When police arrived on scene, the patient was coming out of a seizure and becoming more alert. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded. The male was transported to Waconia Hospital.
At Highway 12/Hitsman Lane, officer on a traffic stop detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Suspect driver, a 22-year-old male from Delano, admitted to smoking three hours earlier but denied possession of drugs or paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle resulted in discovery of drug paraphernalia and an open bottle of alcohol. The male was cited for speeding and open bottle and verbally warned for possessing paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
In 5100 block of County Road 19, a caller reported that someone had opened a bank account in Colorado in her name with her Social Security card. She is working with the bank to resolve the matter.
Thursday, Dec. 10
In 5900 block of Fieldstone Place, police were dispatched to assist a male who had returned home from surgery and was having medical complications. He was transported to Waconia Hospital by North Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.