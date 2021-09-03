Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 27. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Aug. 20
In 4600 block of Lake Sarah Drive S., resident reported that his American Airlines’ frequent flyer miles had been hacked. Two suspects stole 85,000 miles apiece totaling a monetary value of $5,000.
In 700 block of Nelson Road, a large willow branch fell during a rainstorm, struck and knocked down a power line, broke the wire in the ditch and took out the power. Independence Public Works cut up the tree and pushed it into the ditch to clear the road.
Saturday, Aug. 21
In 800 block of Copeland Road, report that a wire was down and smoke was coming from a stump on fire. Upon officer arrival, the fire seemed to be under control. Delano Fire Department arrived.
Sunday, Aug. 22
In 2000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, report of damage to property. A garage door was kicked in. Case is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
At 5:07 a.m. in 1300 block of County Road 19, caller reported large flames/brush fire. Owner unlocked the gate to access the property. Area around the fire was checked. It had been storming and lightning was frequent. Brush possibly was struck by lightning.
At Lake Haughey Road/Highway 12, a tree was down and blocking the Lake Haughey Road. Independence Public Works removed the tree.
Thursday, Aug. 26
In 340 block of County Road 19, report that a tree was down, on power lines and on fire due to high winds and lightning. When officer and Maple Plain Fire Department arrived, they found no active fire. The power lines still were suspended in the air.
In 5400 block of Pagenkopf Road, caller stated that resident’s utility payment was overdue. Caller instructed resident to download the Zelle app and go to CVS to draw funds. Caller would instruct her where to send the money. Resident checked her utility invoice and asked what address they had. The caller hung up. Resident knew this was a scam, did not give any personal info, or go to CVS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.