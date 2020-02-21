Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Feb. 14. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Feb. 8
At 6:58 a.m. on the 9200 block of Kutz Crossing, Delano Fire and North Memorial EMS assisted with a male who was unconscious. North Memorial ambulance transported him to the hospital.
At 2:47 p.m. on the 6400 block of Pagenkopf Road, report that a female had stopped at a residence and stated she was looking for a friend in a wheelchair who was missing. She was following the wheelchair tracks. Officer checked the area and located the female on the side of the road at Old Post Road. Female was given a ride to the police station to wait for a ride to pick her up.
At 4:26 p.m. at WHPS office, female had been waiting for her ride in the police lobby for some time. Officer gave her a ride to her mother’s house in Rockford. While there, officer assisted in unlocking the female’s sister’s car. The sister had locked her keys in the car, and this prevented her from picking the female up.
On the 5600 block of Lake Sarah Heights Drive, report that a male fell, struck his head on a coffee table and was bleeding from the injury. Loretto Fire Department and North Memorial EMS assisted with treatment, and the male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Sunday, Feb. 9
On the 200 block of Ingerson Road, homeowner reported that her fence was down, and snowmobiles were riding off the Luce Line into her back yard. Homeowner had seen law enforcement on snowmobiles on the Luce Line and was going to call the Department of Natural Resources to ask for extra patrol of the Luce Line.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
At County Road 11/County Line Road, officer provided traffic control for a stalled vehicle in a dangerous location on a hill. Officer assisted in getting all the children out of the vehicle. A tow was en route.
On the 2700 block of County Line Road, Delano Fire Department responded to a brush fire complaint. A burn permit had been issued for the burn.
On the 5200 block of Pagenkopf Road, assistance was given to a male getting into his chair after sliding off it. No injuries.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
At Highway 12/County Road 90, vehicle number two was stopped at the stop sign on County Road 90. Vehicle number two entered the intersection to cross Highway 12 to continue northbound on County Road 90. Driver of vehicle number two did not see vehicle number one headed westbound on Highway 12. Vehicle number two collided with vehicle number one. Both vehicles one and two then collided with vehicles number three and four that were stopped at the stop sign northbound on County Road 90 waiting to turn unto Highway 12. All four vehicles ended up northbound on County Road 90. All vehicles were towed from the scene. All drivers were wearing seat belts. Vehicle number two driver was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
Thursday, Feb. 13
On the 7000 block of Highway 12, resident received a letter from her pension company confirming her address change and funds to begin going into a Wells Fargo account. Resident did not have a Wells Fargo account. Wells Fargo would not work with her until she filed a police report.
