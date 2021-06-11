Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, May 21
In 5400 block of Pagenkopf Road, female fell and was in a lot of pain. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
At Highway 12/County Road 90, a construction worker was holding onto a light pole to prevent it from twisting while it was being lifted off its base. The strap around the pole repositioned and caused the pole to move and bounce off a power service line. The male was electrocuted. When officers arrived, the male was breathing and conscious. Maple Plain Fire Department and North Memorial EMS monitored vitals. Male refused ambulance transport but was convinced to have a co-worker transport him to the hospital.
At 4:17 p.m., vehicle crash at County Roads 83 and 110. Vehicles number one and two were westbound on County Road 6. They began to slow for traffic in front of them at the intersection with County Road 110. A vehicle in front of vehicle number three swerved to the left to either avoid a crash or turn southbound on County Road 110. Vehicle number three was unable to stop quickly enough and collided with vehicle number two, which collided with vehicle number one. Driver of vehicle number three had chest and foot pain but refused transport by ambulance. Vehicles number two and three were towed from the scene. Driver of vehicle number three was cited for failure to drive with due care.
Saturday, May 22
At 11:47 p.m. in 5200 block of Pagenkopf Road, an officer on patrol observed two very bright white LED/accessory type lights on the rear of a vehicle turning on and off. The vehicle was stopped. While speaking with the driver, officer detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver. A 58-year-old male from Independence performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a preliminary breath test that resulted in .14 breath alcohol concentration. He was arrested, booked for fourth degree DWI and released to a friend.
Monday, May 24
In 6200 block of Wood Hill Lane, resident received a voicemail from a “legal department” stating that she was in big trouble. If she did not call back, they would be forced to take legal action. Resident stated she is too wise for them and was not going to call them back. Caller ID showed a 763 area code. Resident was advised about the scam calls and people “spoofing numbers.” They weren’t actually calling from the numbers on caller ID.
In 3900 block of Independence Road, female with severe pains and difficulty breathing was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
In 4800 block of Broadmoor Drive, male fainted, was semi-conscious and not talking. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Tuesday, May 25
At 3:25 a.m., crash at County Roads 6 and 110. Vehicle was westbound on County Road 6. It veered off the road and struck the wooden power poles holding up the temporary stoplights for the detour. This caused the lines to come down and obstruct the intersection. A semi truck heading east on County Road 6 went through the intersection right after the crash and had power lines/cables caught in his axels. The power lines/ cables caused hydraulic line damage and disabled the truck. Novia Kalinowski, 36, from Norwood Young America, stated she fell asleep. She was wearing her seatbelt. She had a burn from the seatbelt and chest pains. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance. County Road 6 was closed from County Road 90 to County Road 19 for approximately two hours. Kalinowski vehicle was towed.
At 9400 block of Highway 12, vehicle drove through the extended school bus stop arm while bus red lights were flashing. The violation was caught on camera and is being followed up on to cite the driver.
Wednesday, May 26
At County Road 110/Luce Line Trail, a female returned to her vehicle after a walk on the Luce Line and found that her passenger window was broken and her purse was missing. Forty dollars in cash, her driver’s license and four debit and credit cards were in her purse. She canceled the debit and credit cards and later learned that someone had attempted to use one of her credit cards.
At 10:09 p.m. at 700 Copeland Road, police were called to a local business for report of two suspicious males who had arrived at closing time. The males left and walked north and west on the business property. Upon arrival, the officer ensured that workers were OK, and then used his PA to call out to the males to return. They did. After speaking with them, the officer learned that they were there to scavenge golf balls lost in the creek. They were told in the future to come and ask permission earlier when it is not so late. They understood.
Thursday, May 27
In 3300 block of County Road 92, an officer responded to a burning complaint. Upon arrival, officer observed what was left of a large brush pile burn. No one was around. The homeowner was contacted by phone. He admitted to burning without a burn permit. He had been previously banned from burning and being issued burn permits due to previous burning issues. Charges are pending filing of a complaint with a required court date.
Friday, May 28
In 5400 block of Pagenkopf Road, resident reported theft/scam of a large amount of cash. She received a call that her grandson was in an accident in Florida and needed money. During the exchange of cash, resident felt something was wrong. It was a scam/theft of money. Grandson was not in an accident. Case is under investigation.
Saturday, May 29
At Pagenkopf Road/County Road 90, someone found a friendly, stout, short legged, black, and white husky mix dog with a tan and brown collar. No tags were found in the area. Several dog owners in the area were called. No one recognized the dog. No reports of a lost dog were received. The dog was transported to Crossroads Animal Shelter.
In 6400 block of Fogelman Road, resident had a burn permit and had created a buffer around his burn pile. Resident was unable to extinguish a flame/ember before it reached the swamp area and started the swamp on fire. Maple Plain and Loretto Fire Departments extinguished the fire.
In 4200 block of Town Line Road, caller reported that a reddish/orange, no cab,farm tractor towing an implement clipped a mailbox. The tractor was traveling south on Townline Road. Officer stopped at the residence to advise the owners of the damaged mailbox, and no one was home. Officer left voice message for homeowner.
Sunday, May 30
One-car crash at County Roads 6 and 17. A 16-year-old female driver from Watertown was going around the curve. She looked down to call her mom on her phone. She twice over corrected her vehicle when she was about to hit the gravel shoulder. Vehicle went into the ditch and struck a telephone pole. Female was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt and had no signs of impairment. Female was cited for failure to drive with due care.
At 10:37 p.m. in 6400 block of Pagenkopf Road, officer responded to noise complaint. Officer found a small gathering around a bonfire and observed a few small fireworks being lit. Officer contacted with the homeowner who was advised of the complaint and that fireworks could not be lit. The group needed to quiet down. Homeowner apologized.
In 2200 block of Old Post Road, 21-year-old male was having difficulty breathing. North Memorial took over patient care and transported him to the hospital.
Monday, May 31
At 11:18 p.m. at 705 Copeland Road, an all terrain vehicle was observed on the golf course at the fifth hole. The ATV appeared to pop a wheelie as it left. The fifth hole had damage to the edge of the green and “donuts” in the bunker. The area was checked, and ATV was not located. The ATV had a loud exhaust.
Tuesday, June 1
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, Loretto Fire Department assisted with a male who was having trouble breathing. North Memorial transported the male to the hospital.
Wednesday, June 2
On Ingerson Road, female reported that someone filed for Iowa unemployment benefits in her name. State of Iowa fraud department was notified of the fraudulent claim.
In 3700 block of Lake Haughey Road, male was very weak and needed assistance. Delano Fire Department and North Memorial assisted him. North Memorial transported him to the hospital.
In 4300 block of Woodhill Drive, male on a Segway stopped at a resident’s house to sell a product/service to rid her yard of bugs. When asked for ID the male left abruptly on his Segway. Officer located the 22-year-old male, who was identified by his Utah driver’s license as William Stewart Clark. Clark was cited for soliciting without a permit.
Thursday, June 3
In 1500 block of Copeland Road, resident reported that his bird feeder was raided and the thick steel pole it was attached to was bent down. He said only a bear could have bent the pole like that.
In Pioneer Creek Community Park, report of a suspicious package found in a downed tree. Officer located the package. It is a geo cache.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.