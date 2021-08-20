Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 14. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Aug. 7
At 9:49 a.m. in 7500 block of Maple Ponds Trail, during heavy rain, vehicle hydroplaned and driver lost control. Vehicle went into the ditch, and struck a small utility sign. Vehicle front tire was completely bald and likely was a reason driver lost control. Driver showed no signs of impairment and reported no injuries. A tow truck was en route.
At 11:56 a.m. in 1700 block of County Line Road, a tree had been struck by lightning and was down across the road. Independence Public Works was notified. The tree was removed from the road.
At County Roads 6 and 83, report that a vehicle had a flat tire and a male and female were arguing with each other outside the vehicle. Officer located the female and male, who were walking in opposite directions. Both stated they got a flat tire and were arguing. It was not a domestic dispute. A 32-year-old female from Morton had warrants from Sheriff’s Offices in Scott, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and McCleod Counties. She was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for her warrants.
At Vinland Center, 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, client was not taking his medications, acting out and calling people stating, “bad things are going to happen here.” Staff agreed to call a family member or friend to take responsibility for the client and for him to leave.
Monday, Aug. 9
At Vinland Center, 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, a 25-year-old male was kicked out of the facility, causing problems walking around and not leaving. He gave false name to officer. He was identified, arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on misdemeanor giving false information to a peace officer.
At County Roads 92 and 11, received call of large chunks of mud on the road on County Road 11. The mud was from trucks coming from building a berm. The bulldozer operator was contacted to get a Bobcat out there, have it cleaned up at the end of the day and stay on top of it.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
At 4:37 a.m. In 1000 block of Polo Club Road, resident saw their patio door handle move, the door opened and then slammed shut. WHPS, along with several other officers including a K-9, responded to attempt tracking. Area perimeter was set up, and nothing was located. Security cameras in the area will be viewed for leads on suspects.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Vehicle crash at County Road 11/Woodhill Drive. Vehicle number two was stopped in roadway to turn north on Woodhill Drive. Driver of vehicle number one did not see that vehicle number two was stopped. Vehicle number two swerved in an attempt to miss vehicle number one, crashed into the back of vehicle number one, veered off into the south ditch and crashed into trees. No injuries to all involved parties were reported. All were wearing seatbelts at time of crash. Vehicle number one driver was cited for failure to drive with due care.
