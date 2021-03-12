Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated March 8. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, Feb. 26
In 6800 block of County Road 11, caller reported receiving a debit card in the mail that she had not ordered. She contacted her bank to deactivate her account and FTC.gov to put alerts on her credit files. She was advised to continue to monitor her financial and personal data.
Saturday, Feb. 27
In 6700 block of County Road 11, police and Loretto Fire Department responded to report of a large brush fire. The homeowner did not have a burn permit. He was warned verbally for burning without a permit and advised not to put any more wood on the fire.
Sunday, Feb. 28
In 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, report received of possible broken bones from punching a door. North Ambulance responded and transported patient to West Health.
In 800 block Copeland Road, police, Delano Fire Department and North Ambulance were dispatched for report of a person struggling to breathe. Upon arrival of first responders, the person was unconscious and had no pulse. Family members indicated that the patient had a do not resuscitate/ do not intubate order and life saving measures were not initiated. Delano Fire Department and North Ambulance were canceled.
At 2:54 p.m. in 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail, report received of resident with high blood sugar. Officer had another medical call. Loretto Fire Department and North Ambulance responded and assisted with the resident to enable WHPS officer to respond to another medical call.
Tuesday, March 2
In 6200 block of Highway 12, male received a letter from Commonwealth of Kentucky stating that he was entitled to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance per his application. Male did not apply for PUA in Kentucky. Officer e-mailed the manager for the unemployment benefits and advised of the fraudulent activity.
Wednesday, March 3
At 9085 Highway 12 W, motorist drove a vehicle through the school bus extended stop arm while the bus’s red lights were flashing. Violation was caught on camera and is under review for follow up and citing the driver.
In 8000 block of County Road 6, resident was alarmed to see a male at the rear door of her residence, on her property without her knowledge. Resident contacted the male, who stated that the city of Independence had asked Mediacom to check distances for fiber optic access. Resident did not ask for fiber optic access and expected a courtesy call from the city if people were going to be on her property.
