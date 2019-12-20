Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Dec. 13. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Wright County Sheriff’s Office requested WHPS officer to assist with a drug overdose in Delano. The officer stood by for scene control and provided support to the victim’s girlfriend. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
At 8:45 p.m. at County Roads 92 and 11, officers responded to report of a vehicle with its back seat on fire parked on the shoulder. When officers arrived, a passerby had put out the fire. The driver denied smoking or having any flammable material in the car. Delano Fire Department checked the vehicle to ensure there were no active fires or hot spots. The driver’s father arrived, moved the car and arranged for a tow.
Sunday, Dec. 8
At 10:44 a.m. on the 2000 block of County Road 90, a caller reported spray paint on playground equipment. An officer responded and determined that the damage had occurred several days before. No suspects at this time.
On the 6200 block of Waldemar Way, resident reported that her adult son had put some of his personal information, including her address, into a form that popped up on a school computer in North Carolina. She believed that the incident was a scam. WHPS recommended that she file a report with IC3.gov., contact the local agency responsible for policing her son’s campus, change bank and other passwords and check with her financial institutions for fraudulent accounts.
Monday, Dec. 9
At 8:31 a.m. on the 2600 block of Independence Road, officer on routine patrol observed an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have crashed through a cattle gate on private property. Officer advised property owner of the incident and issued a written warning to the driver for failure to drive with due care and leaving the scene of a crash.
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, client was suffering from chest pains and had a history of heart problems. Loretto Fire Department and North Memorial EMS assisted in assessing whether the client would be transported to the hospital.
At 3675 Ihduhapi Trail, officers and Loretto Fire Department responded to report of smoke in the laundry room. Before responders arrived, staff extinguished a towel that was smoldering on clothes in a laundry bag. Officer found that a male admitted smoking a cigarette inside his room. He used a damp wash towel to extinguish the cigarette and later put the towel in the laundry bag. Officer determined from the male’s statements that his use of the towel to extinguish the cigarette and placing it in the laundry bag likely were done without an intention to start a fire. However, his actions were negligent. The charred remains of the washcloth and laundry bag were placed in evidence at WHPS.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
At Nelson Road/County Road 6, motorist reported that a deer ran out in front of his truck. The vehicle collided with the deer and sustained heavy front-end damage. The truck was towed from the scene.
Thursday, Dec. 12
At 7:21 a.m. at Highway 12 and Hitsman Lane, two drivers reported that their vehicles were traveling westbound on Highway 12, when traffic came to an abrupt stop. Both drivers headed towards the north ditch, so that their vehicles did not rear end the vehicles in front of them. Neither vehicle had damage, and they did not hit each other. Both vehicles were stuck off the road, and both were towed from the ditch.
