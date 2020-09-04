Following are some of the incidents from the activity report for West Hennepin Public Safety, dated Aug. 31. WHPS serves Independence and Maple Plain. The incidents below took place in Independence, unless otherwise noted.
Sunday, Aug. 23
In 1900 block of County Road 90, female stated she was having a mental health care crisis and wanted to go to the hospital. North Memorial EMS transported her to the hospital.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
At 6:10 p.m. in 3200 block of Copeland Road, driver stated he was standing in his driveway, when his dog got out of his car, hit the lock button and locked the door. His car keys and two small kids were inside. Officer unlocked the door. Everyone was OK.
